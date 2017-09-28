Toshiba inks US$18b deal to sell chip arm to Bain Group

The logo of Toshiba is seen as a shareholder arrives at Toshiba's extraordinary shareholders meeting in Chiba, Japan March 30, 2017. — Reuters pic TOKYO, Sept 28 — Toshiba Corp signed a final agreement to sell its flash memory chip business to a group led by Bain Capital for about 2 trillion yen (US$18 billion or RM75.16 billion), moving a step closer to completing the deal after months of contentious negotiations.

The Bain consortium includes major technology players Apple Inc, Dell Inc, SK Hynix Inc and Japan’s Hoya Corp, while Toshiba itself will maintain a stake, the company said in a statement today. The total value of the transaction may change depending on capital expenditures.

The deal is aimed at keeping control of an important business in Japan, while securing the funding needed to help Toshiba repair its damaged balance sheet.

Toshiba is selling off its chips business to pay for billions of dollars in losses in its US nuclear business. The company needs to raise the money by March to avoid seeing its shares delisted from the Tokyo Stock Exchange.

It expects the deal to close by March 31 and aims to regain positive net worth by the end of the fiscal year.

The final agreement’s signing is a major step toward completing a deal that’s undergone numerous twists and turns since January. Apple played a central role in resolving the tumultuous auction.

The iPhone maker is keen on the chip unit because of the importance of flash memory chips, used in every iPhone and iPad for storing photos, videos and other data. Only a handful of companies make the highest-end technology and the dominant player is Samsung Electronics Co, a fierce rival to Apple that controls about 40 per cent of the global market for flash memory.

Investing in the Toshiba unit helps keep the market for the vital chip component competitive and improves Apple’s negotiating position.

Bain, meanwhile, is betting on huge demand and rising prices for memory chips in a market with only a handful of players that can afford to build plants.

The auction has been complicated by legal action from Western Digital Corp, which argues it should have veto rights in any sale because of an existing partnership with Toshiba in the chips business.

The Japanese company disputes that, and sued Western Digital in turn for more than US$1 billion for interfering with the deal. Western Digital has also sued in court and filed for arbitration in California to make its case, warning that legal proceedings could drag on till 2019 and put the deal in jeopardy.

The Bain agreement calls for the sale to be consummated even if the litigation is unresolved. If that is the case, Toshiba will not transfer its three joint ventures with Western Digital to the acquirers and the purchase price will be adjusted accordingly, unless the transfer of the memory business itself is blocked by injunction, the statement said.

The acquisition will be funded by 350.5 billion yen from Toshiba, 212 billion yen from Bain and 27 billion yen from Hoya. Hynix will invest 395 billion yen, while US investors will add 415.5 billion yen. The acquiring special purpose entity, Pangea, also intends to secure loans of about 600 billion yen.

Under the agreement, Japan’s Toshiba and Hoya will hold a majority of Pangea’s stock. The US investors will not acquire any common stock or voting rights. Hynix has agreed not to increase its stake beyond 15 per cent for 10 years. — Bloomberg