Last updated Friday, April 14, 2017 8:40 pm GMT+8

Kuala Lumpur 26°C, Rain

Money

Toshiba denies report of suspension of chip unit sale process

Friday April 14, 2017
08:43 AM GMT+8

ICYMI

North Korea conflict may erupt ‘at any moment’, China warnsNorth Korea conflict may erupt ‘at any moment’, China warns

The Edit: Online firms meet FCC in bid to keep net neutralityThe Edit: Online firms meet FCC in bid to keep net neutrality

ProjekMMO: Diiktiraf Forbes, bukti Naelofar produk MalaysiaProjekMMO: Diiktiraf Forbes, bukti Naelofar produk Malaysia

The Edit: Taking genuine 20th-century automotive icons into 2017The Edit: Taking genuine 20th-century automotive icons into 2017

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

In a move seen complicating the auction of the prized chip unit, Toshiba’s partner Western Digital Corp warned the Japanese conglomerate in a letter this week that the sale process violated their joint venture contract. — File picIn a move seen complicating the auction of the prized chip unit, Toshiba’s partner Western Digital Corp warned the Japanese conglomerate in a letter this week that the sale process violated their joint venture contract. — File picTOKYO, April 14 — Toshiba Corp today denied a Bloomberg report that the company had temporarily suspended all meetings and decisions over the sale of its memory chip business to address concerns raised by an industry partner.

“It is not true Toshiba has put the chip sale process on hold,” a Toshiba spokesman told Reuters.

Shares in Toshiba plunged more than 8 per cent in early trade.

In a move seen complicating the auction of the prized chip unit, Toshiba’s partner Western Digital Corp warned the Japanese conglomerate in a letter this week that the sale process violated their joint venture contract. In the letter, obtained by Reuters, Western Digital also urged Toshiba to give it exclusive negotiating rights for the chip business. — Reuters

MORE ON MMOTV

Most Viewed

Most Watched

Related Articles

Advertisement

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline