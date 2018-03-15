Top Glove’s Q2 net profit rises 32pc to RM110m

Top Glove Corporation Bhd’s net profit for the second quarter rose by 32.2 per cent. — Malay Mail picKUALA LUMPUR, March 15 — Top Glove Corporation Bhd’s net profit for the second quarter ended Feb 28, 2018, rose by 32.2 per cent year-on-year to RM109.99 million.

Revenue increased to RM958.44 million from RM851.54 million a year earlier, as sales volume surged by an all-time high of 21 per cent, the glove manufacturer said in a filing with Bursa Malaysia.

“The significant growth in sales volume was mainly attributed to an increase in demand for natural rubber gloves, underscoring the importance of having a balanced product mix comprising both natural rubber and nitrile gloves, which is aligned to the market demand,” it added.

On prospects, Top Glove said it would continue to pursue strategic expansion via the organic and non-organic routes.

“We are in the process of constructing two new manufacturing facilities, namely Factory 31 (operational by June 2018) and Factory 32 (operational by early 2019), which upon completion will boost the group’s total number of production lines by an additional 78 lines and production capacity by 7.8 billion gloves per annum,” it said.

Top Glove envisaged a challenging business environment ahead, characterised by higher operating costs.

Nonetheless, it said, glove demand was expected to continue growing steadily on the back of increasing healthcare standards and awareness globally. — Bernama