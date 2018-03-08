Top Glove shareholders approve Aspion acquisition

KUALA LUMPUR, March 8 — Top Glove Corporation Bhd's proposed RM1.37 billion acquisition of Aspion Sdn Bhd will pave the way for the company to emerge as the world's largest surgical glove manufacturer.

Executive Chairman Tan Sri Lim Wee Chai said the company would now move into the final phase of the acquisition process following shareholders’ approval obtained at an extraordinary general meeting (EGM) here today.

“This acquisition will further enable us to deliver innovative surgical glove products for our global customers and create significant value for our shareholders,” he said in a statement after the EGM.

The acquisition would be financed via RM1.23 billion, in cash, and the issuance of 20,505,000 new Top Glove shares.

Upon completion, Top Glove would be well-positioned to serve its enlarged customer base more effectively with an enhanced range of high-quality and cost-effective medical gloves. — Bernama