Tony Fernandes redesignated as Executive Director, Co-Group CEO of AirAsia X

Tan Sri Tony Fernandes will hold the post of Executive Director and Co-Group Chief Executive Officer of AirAsia X Bhd, effective Jan 1, 2018. — File picture by Saw Siow FengKUALA LUMPUR, Dec 29 — AirAsia X Bhd’s Non-Executive Director Tan Sri Tony Fernandes has been redesignated as Executive Director and Co-Group Chief Executive Officer of the airline, effective Jan 1, 2018.

Following the redesignation, he would be joining Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Datuk Kamarudin Meranun at the helm.

In a filing to Bursa Malaysia, AirAsia X said he is also the current Non-Independent Executive Director and Group Chief Executive Officer of AirAsia Bhd.

“He had received numerous awards and accolades over the course of his career and these include the Honour of the Commander of the Order of the British Empire, conferred by Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II in 2011, and the Commander of the Legion d’Honneur, awarded by the French Government,” it said.

Recently, AirAsia has also announced changes at the top as part of its internal reorganisation.

These include the appointment of Riad Asmat as CEO effective Jan 10, 2018, while current CEO Aireen Omar was promoted to Deputy Group CEO to help transform AirAsia into a global, cloud-driven product and platform company. — Bernama