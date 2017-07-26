Tony Fernandes: AirAsia Indonesia, Philippines listings by Q1 2018

Fernandes said AirAsia Indonesia’s progress had been a little more ahead than its Philippine counterpart. — Reuters picKUALA LUMPUR, July 26 — AirAsia Bhd’s plans to list its Indonesian and Philippine subsidiaries are in progress and are expected to make their debuts on the respective countries’ stock exchange latest by the first quarter (Q1) of next year.

AirAsia Group Chief Executive Officer Tan Sri Tony Fernandes said AirAsia Indonesia’s progress had been a little more ahead than its Philippine counterpart but both were progressing well and en route for their debuts on the equities market.

“It’s going to be this year or the first quarter of next year…both of these companies are going to be very valuable going forward,” he told reporters on the sidelines of Invest Malaysia 2017 here today.

On the disposal of its leasing business, he said the airline is currently working on the details of the deal but he was optimistic that the deal could be done this year.

“We basically have maintained our position that we are going to sell it. We are going to make sure that we have the best price for AirAsia,” he said.

Meanwhile, on oil price, Fernandes said the airline is currently in its best position regarding oil price due to the stability of the commodity.

“We don’t care what the price is as long as it is stable then it is easy to manage the business. This is one of the areas that always concern the business people,” he added. — Bernama