Tokyo’s Nikkei index down for third day on North Korea jitters

Visitors looks at an electronic board showing the Japan's Nikkei average at the Tokyo Stock Exchange February 9, 2016. — Reuters picTOKYO, Sept 6 — Tokyo's benchmark index fell for a third session today on lingering worries about the North Korean nuclear crisis, with major Japanese banks and automakers ending in negative territory.

There are growing concerns the North is preparing another missile launch to mark its foundation day at the weekend, following Sunday’s apparent test of a hydrogen bomb.

“No one knows if the issues around North Korea will finally settle into dialogue or lead to military actions,” Mitsushige Akino at Ichiyoshi Asset Management told Bloomberg News.

At the close, Tokyo’s Nikkei 225 fell 0.14 per cent, or 27.84 points, to 19,357.97, while the broader Topix index ticked up 0.08 per cent, or 1.29 points, to 1,592.00.

Doubts about whether the Federal Reserve will raise interest rates for the third time this year weighed on the dollar.

In forex trading, the greenback weakened slightly to 108.75 yen from 108.79 yen in New York and 109.39 yen in Tokyo yesterday.

A stronger yen hurts the profit outlook for firms that do business overseas, including Toyota which fell 0.86 per cent to 6,165 yen. Rival automaker Honda was down 0.68 per cent at 3,036 yen while Nissan was off 0.59 per cent at 1,086 yen.

Major bank Mitsubishi UFJ fell 1.37 per cent to 657.9 yen and lender Sumitomo Mitsui was down 1.08 per cent at 4,024 yen.

Uniqlo operator Fast Retailing, a market heavyweight, dropped 2.48 per cent to 30,570 yen, after sales at its Japanese stores and online fell 3.4 per cent in August. The retailer blamed poor weather.

Toshiba soared 4.80 per cent to 327 yen after saying it would build a new memory chip factory in Japan and following reports that its US partner, Western Digital, will offer a fresh proposal to buy the chip division. — AFP