Tokyo stocks take a breather after hitting two-year high

Wednesday September 20, 2017
08:18 AM GMT+8

A pedestrian looks at an electronic board displaying various countries' stock market indices outside a brokerage in Tokyo. — Reuters picA pedestrian looks at an electronic board displaying various countries' stock market indices outside a brokerage in Tokyo. — Reuters picTOKYO, Sept 20 — Tokyo shares opened flat this morning as the market took a pause after the benchmark Nikkei index hit its highest level in more than two years the previous day.

The bellwether Nikkei 225 index edged up 0.01 per cent, or 2.50 points, to 20,301.88 in early trade but the broader Topix index was down 0.12 per cent, or 1.97 points, at 1,665.91. — AFP

