Tokyo stocks take a breather after hitting two-year high

The bellwether Nikkei 225 index edged up 0.01 per cent, or 2.50 points, to 20,301.88 in early trade but the broader Topix index was down 0.12 per cent, or 1.97 points, at 1,665.91. — AFP
Wednesday September 20, 2017
08:18 AM GMT+8
