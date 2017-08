Tokyo stocks open modestly lower

A pedestrian taking shelter from rain walks past an electronic board showing various countries' share prices outside a brokerage in Tokyo February 4, 2014. — Reuters picTOKYO, Aug 22 — Tokyo stocks opened slightly lower this morning, as a higher yen weighed on markets against the backdrop of lingering geopolitical uncertainty.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index lost 0.03 per cent, or 5.66 points, to 19,387.47 in the first few minutes of trade while the Topix index of all first-section issues was down 0.02 per cent, or 0.25 points, at 1,594.94. — AFP