Tokyo stocks open lower with investors showing caution

TOKYO, July 28 — Tokyo stocks opened lower this morning with investors showing caution over political confusion in Washington and the fate of US President Donald Trump’s economic agenda.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index fell 0.21 per cent, or 41.59 points, to 20,038.05 in early trading, while the Topix index of all first-section issues was down 0.13 per cent, or 2.09 points, at 1,624.75. — AFP

Passersby walk past an electronic board showing Japan's Nikkei share average (top right) and Asian countries' stock indexes outside a brokerage in Tokyo December 19, 2014. — Reuters pic