Tokyo stocks open lower led by falls in tech, auto

A man is reflected in a screen displaying a graph showing the movements of recent share averages outside a brokerage in Tokyo April 11, 2014. — Reuters picTOKYO, March 28 — Tokyo stocks opened lower this morning, as falls on Wall Street discouraged investors from buying actively despite receding fears of a trade war.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index lost 1.89 per cent, or 402.84 points, to 20,914.48 in early trade, while the broader Topix index dropped 1.84 per cent, or 31.51 points, to 1,685.62.

“The Tokyo market is affected by falls on Wall Street and the fact that today is an ex-dividend date,” or the date buyers lose their rights to dividends, Kyoko Amemiya, senior market advisor at SBI Securities, told AFP.

Shares were also affected by bad news for the electric carmaker Tesla, including the US authorities’ investigation into a fatal crash involving a Tesla vehicle last week in California, she said.

“The currency market is reacting calmly” to news of talks between North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and China’s President Xi Jinping announced by China’s state media, she added, so its impact on stocks would likely be limited.

The dollar fetched ¥105.54 (RM3.86) in early Asian trade, against ¥105.45 in New York late last night.

Just minutes before the opening bell in Tokyo, China’s official Xinhua news agency said North Korea’s Kim Jong Un made his first-ever foreign trip as leader to meet China’s president in Beijing.

Kim told China’s Xi Jinping his nuclear-armed regime was willing to hold a summit with the US, and is “committed to denuclearisation”, Xinhua said.

In Tokyo, tech firms and automakers led the falls, with Panasonic dropping 5.91 per cent to ¥1,552, Nissan down 3.93 per cent to ¥1,085.5, Toyota down 2.85 per cent to ¥6,694 and Subaru down 3.70 per cent to ¥3,430.

In New York, the Dow closed 1.4 per cent lower while the tech-rich Nasdaq dropped 2.9 per cent.

Tesla shares plunged 8.22 per cent as the National Transportation Safety Board announced it is investigating the March 23 fatal accident. — AFP