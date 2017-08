Tokyo stocks open lower despite Dow’s surge

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index inched down 0.11 per cent. — File picTOKYO, Aug 3 — Tokyo stocks opened slightly lower this morning despite the Dow’s first close above 22,000 points.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index inched down 0.11 per cent, or 21.73 points, to 20,058.31 in the first few minutes of trading while the Topix index of all first-section issues slipped 0.01 per cent, or 0.11 points, to 1,634.27. — AFP