Tokyo stocks open lower as yen firms on North Korea worries

A pedestrian taking shelter from rain walks past an electronic board showing various countries' share prices outside a brokerage in Tokyo February 4, 2014. — Reuters picTOKYO, Sept 26 — Tokyo stocks opened slightly lower this morning on a stronger yen as investors snapped up the safe haven currency following the latest flare-up between Washington and North Korea.



The bellwether Nikkei 225 index fell 0.22 per cent, or 43.99 points, to 20,353.59 in early trade, while the broader Topix index was down 0.08 per cent, or 1.30 points, at 1,671.52. — AFP