Tokyo stocks open lower after Korea nuke test

A man walks past an electronic board displaying Japan's Nikkei average outside a brokerage in Tokyo March 14, 2014. — Reuters picTOKYO, Sept 4 — Tokyo stocks opened lower this morning as risk aversion grew following Pyongyang’s provocative detonation of what it claimed was a miniaturised hydrogen bomb.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index lost 0.43 per cent, or 85.04 points, to 19,606.43 in the first few minutes, while the Topix index of all first-section issues was down 0.34 per cent, or 5.54 points, at 1,614.05. — AFP