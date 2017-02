Tokyo stocks open lower

A computer screen showing stock information is seen next to investors at a brokerage house in Haikou, Hainan province, December 2, 2013. — Reuters picTOKYO, Feb 9 — Tokyo stocks opened lower today with exporters falling on a strong yen while investors were cautious ahead of the Japanese prime minister’s weekend meeting with US President Donald Trump.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index fell 0.44 per cent, or 82.83 points, to 18,924.77 in the first few minutes of trade while the Topix index of all first-section issues was down 0.52 per cent, or 8.00 points, at 1,516.15. — AFP