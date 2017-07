Tokyo stocks open higher, sentiment supported by record closings

A man walks past an electronic board displaying Japan's Nikkei average outside a brokerage in Tokyo March 14, 2014. — Reuters picTOKYO, July 20 — Tokyo stocks opened slightly higher this morning with sentiment supported by record closings on Wall Street while investors waited for the the outcome of the Bank of Japan’s policy meeting.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index gained 0.12 per cent, or 23.63 points, to 20,044.49 in the first few minutes of trading while the Topix index of all first-section issues was up 0.09 per cent, or 1.52 points, at 1,623.39. — AFP