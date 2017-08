Tokyo stocks open higher as US-North Korea tensions worries ease

A man walks past an electronic board displaying various countries' stock price indices outside a brokerage in Tokyo March 14, 2014. — Reuters picTOKYO, Aug 10 — Tokyo stocks opened higher this morning as worries about US-North Korea tensions eased while the yen’s appreciation against the dollar peaked out.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index rose 0.18 per cent, or 35.87 points, to 19,774.58 in the first few minutes while the Topix index of all first-section issues was up 0.07 per cent, or 1.12 points, at 1,619.02. — AFP