Tokyo stocks open higher after cordial US-Japan summit

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index rose 0.59 per cent, or 114.11 points, to 19,493.04 in early trading, while the Topix index of all first-section issues was up 0.68 per cent, or 10.48 points, to 1,557.04. — Reuters picTOKYO, Feb 13 — Tokyo stocks opened higher today with investor sentiment lifted by cordial talks over the weekend between US President Donald Trump and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.

Abe’s meeting with Trump went amicably with the US billionaire politician dropping his previous harsh rhetoric towards Tokyo and reiterating America’s commitment to Japan’s security.

Trump had earlier assailed Japan for allegedly devaluing its currency to boost exports, grouping it with other countries he says are taking “advantage” of the United States.

“As the Japan-US summit talks went smoothly, Japanese stocks will likely be firm,” Okasan Online Securities chief strategist Yoshihiro Ito wrote in a commentary, referring to today’s trading.

A weak yen also provided support to the stock market, as it increases the profitability of Japanese exporters.

The dollar rose to 113.97 yen today from 113.25 yen in New York on Friday afternoon, after official data showed Japan’s economy expanded a smaller-than-expected 0.2 per cent in the last quarter of 2016.

“I think it’s more of a relief rally, (a) no news is good news situation,” Jeffrey Halley, senior market analyst at forex firm Oanda, told AFP in an email, referring to the greenback’s gain.

“Combined with Mr Trump’s tweets on US corporate tax policy last week it seems to have put the Trump reflation trade back on the table for now, leading to general USD strength.”

Trump said Thursday he would release details of his “phenomenal” tax cut plan in the next two or three weeks.

Toyota rose 0.71 per cent to 6,492 yen and Hitachi gained 0.63 per cent to 631.4 yen. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial gained 0.64 per cent to 769 yen.

Toshiba shares advanced 0.67 per cent to 239.5 yen after a weekend report that the troubled group will likely have suffered a group net loss of about 400 billion yen (RM15.62 billion) in the nine months to December.

It largely comes from a loss of around 600 billion yen incurred at a US nuclear unit, the Nikkei business daily said yesterday, less than the up to 700 billion yen speculated in earlier reports.

Airbag maker Takata, at the centre of the industry’s biggest safety recall, jumped 8.42 per cent to 502 yen after it ended speculation over earnings and announced it would incur a net loss of 64 billion yen in the fiscal year to March. — AFP