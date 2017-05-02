Tokyo stocks open higher on yen weakness

A man is reflected on a screen displaying a graph showing movements of the Tokyo Stock Exchange Stock Price Index (TOPIX), outside a brokerage in Tokyo April 14, 2014. — Reuters picTOKYO May 2 — Tokyo stocks opened higher today on yen weakness in quiet trading ahead of a string of holidays in Japan.

The dollar fetched ¥111.88 (RM4.33) in early Asian dealings against ¥111.44 last night in New York, where technology shares led the Nasdaq index to a fresh record high.

Japanese markets are closed from tomorrow through Friday due to three days of national holidays, the annual Golden Week vacation.

“The yen is back to 111-yen levels,” Yoshihiro Ito, chief strategist at Okasan Online Securities said in a commentary.

A weaker yen is positive for Japanese exports as it makes them more competitive overseas, while increasing the value of foreign earnings when repatriated.

He added that a stable external environment could push stocks higher.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index edged up 0.17 per cent, or 33.32 points, to 19,343.84 in the opening minutes.

The Topix index of all first-section issues rose 0.23 per cent, or 3.60 points, to 1,543.37.

On Wall Street yesterday, the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index gained 0.7 per cent to 6,091.60 following strong technology earnings last week and ahead of reports from Apple and Facebook this week.

In Tokyo, Nintendo gained 0.25 per cent to ¥28,385 (RM1,098.15), though Sony fell 0.41 per cent to ¥3,857.

Toyota rose 1.01 per cent to ¥6,103. — AFP