Tokyo stocks down at break despite strong lead from Wall Street

Employees of a foreign exchange trading company look at monitors in front of another monitor displaying the Japanese yen's exchange rate against the US dollar in Tokyo December 27, 2013. — Reuters picTOKYO, Aug 3 — Tokyo stocks dropped this morning with technology companies down despite a strong lead from Wall Street as the Dow marked its sixth straight record close.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index slipped 0.38 per cent, or 76.04 points, to 20,004.00 by the break while the Topix index of all first-section issues was fell 0.31 per cent, or 5.11 points, at 1,629.27. — AFP