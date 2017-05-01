Tokyo shares open lower

Tokyo’s benchmark Nikkei 225 index fell 0.27 per cent, or 52.12 points, to 19,144.62 in first minutes of trading, while the Topix index of all first-section shares declined 0.08 per cent, or 1.19 points, to 1,530.61. ― Reuters picTOKYO, May 1 — Tokyo stocks opened lower today with investor sentiment subdued by continued North Korea tensions and soft economic data from the US and China.

North Korea test launched a ballistic missile that reportedly failed on Saturday in apparent defiance of global pressure led by the United States over its missile and nuclear development.

“We cannot tell exactly what will happen and when, as far as the North Korean situation is concerned,” Shoji Hirakawa, chief global strategist at Tokai Tokyo Research Institute, told Bloomberg News.

The dollar stood relatively firm, trading at 111.35 yen, near the 111.41 yen seen in New York Friday afternoon.

A softening outlook for the US and Chinese economies — the world’s two biggest — weighed on the market.

US economic growth slid to its lowest level in three years in the first quarter, expanding 0.7 per cent, data showed Friday, as consumer spending and government expenditure tumbled.

China’s factory activity, meanwhile, expanded at a slower-than-expected pace in April, prompting economists to predict softening growth momentum in the world’s key manufacturing base.

“Having seen the latest data from the United States and China, I am expecting the global economic cycle will further enter into a slowdown phase,” Hirakawa said.

Major moves were seen unlikely in Japan ahead of three straight holidays starting from Wednesday, said Yoshihiro Ito, chief strategist at Okasan Online Securities.

“Ahead of the major holiday week, the market is bound to stay within a tight range,” he wrote in a commentary.

Among major shares, Toyota fell 0.27 per cent to 6,019 yen, while Panasonic dropped 0.11 per cent to 1,329 yen.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, meanwhile, slipped 0.65 per cent to 704.6 yen.

But Sony jumped 2.69 per cent to 3,860 yen after issuing a strong earnings outlook on Friday for the current business year to March 2018. — AFP