Tokyo shares open flat

A man walks past an electronic board displaying Japan's Nikkei average outside a brokerage in Tokyo March 14, 2014. — Reuters picTOKYO, April 25 — Tokyo shares opened flat today with investors wary of North Korea as it marks a key military anniversary, after global stocks rallied on the back of the first round of the French election.

The Nikkei 225 was down 0.05 per cent or 8.69 points to 18,867.19 in first minutes of trading, while the Topix index of all first-section issues slipped 0.01 per cent, or 0.10 points to 1,503.09. — AFP