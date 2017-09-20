Kuala Lumpur 29°C, Mostly Cloudy

Tokyo shares flat, Nintendo jumps on Switch console hopes

Wednesday September 20, 2017
03:02 PM GMT+8

Logos of Nintendo Switch game console are seen at an electronics store in Tokyo March 3, 2017. — Reuters picLogos of Nintendo Switch game console are seen at an electronics store in Tokyo March 3, 2017. — Reuters picTOKYO, Sept 20 — Tokyo shares ended little changed today after hitting a more than two-year high, but Nintendo surged on hopes for strong sales of its Switch games console.

The Nikkei 225 index ended up 0.05 per cent or 11.08 points at 20,310.46, while the broader Topix index nominally rose by 0.04 points to 1,667.92. — AFP

