TNB’s solar plant project over 50pc complete

SEPANG, March 11 ― The nation's first large-scale solar (LSS) project being developed by Tenaga Nasional Bhd (TNB), is now over 50 per cent complete since construction started in July last year.

In a statement today, TNB Vice President (Energy Enterprises), Datuk Nor Azman Mufti, said work at the site for the 50-megawatt (MW) LSS farm, which included structure for the solar panels and the laying of the 132 kilovott (kV) underground cable and 10 kilometre fibre optic cable, was going on smoothly.

“The work on the construction of 132kV sub-station and control room is also on-going. The installation of solar panels of more than 238,000 units is in full swing,” he said.

TNB was confident it would meet the target date of commercial operation date on November 1, 2018, he said.

The LSS project is developed by TNB unit, TNB Sepang Solar Sdn Bhd, on 98 hectares in Mukim Tanjung 12, Kuala Langat, Selangor.

The main engineering, procurement & construction contractor is TNB Engineering Corp Sdn Bhd.

TNB won the LSS competitive bidding worth over RM300 million last year in its efforts to champion renewable energy and optimise electricity generation through green technology in Malaysia. ― Bernama