Kuala Lumpur 28°C, Mostly Cloudy

Money

TNB issues RM2b Sukuk Wakalah

Thursday August 3, 2017
07:52 PM GMT+8

ICYMI

Russia PM Medvedev slams US sanctions as ‘economic war’Russia PM Medvedev slams US sanctions as ‘economic war’

Seabed exploration firm Ocean Infinity offers to hunt for MH370Seabed exploration firm Ocean Infinity offers to hunt for MH370

The Edit: 80 things to see and eat in George TownThe Edit: 80 things to see and eat in George Town

The Edit: Designer Richard Rivalee opens new Nyonya eatery in PenangThe Edit: Designer Richard Rivalee opens new Nyonya eatery in Penang

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

On behalf of Tenaga Nasional Berhad (TNB), Maybank said that the Sukuk Wakalah had been issued today. — Picture by Saw Siow FengOn behalf of Tenaga Nasional Berhad (TNB), Maybank said that the Sukuk Wakalah had been issued today. — Picture by Saw Siow FengKUALA LUMPUR, Aug 3 — Tenaga Nasional Bhd (TNB) has issued a RM2 billion Sukuk Wakalah pursuant to its Islamic Medium Term Note Programme of RM5 billion in nominal value based on the Shariah principle of Wakalah.

On behalf of TNB, Maybank Investment Bank Bhd said that the Sukuk Wakalah had been issued today.

“Upon issuance of the Sukuk Wakalah, TNB’s consolidated borrowings will increase by RM2 billion.

“Based on TNB’s consolidated statement of financial position as at May 31, 2017, its consolidated gearing would then increase to 0.70 times from 0.66 times,” it said in a filing to Bursa Malaysia.

Maybank Investment and AmInvestment Bank Bhd are the joint principal advisers, joint lead arrangers and joint lead managers for the RM5 billion Sukuk programme. — Bernama

More Trending Videos

Most Viewed

Trending Videos

Related Articles

Advertisement

Most Watched

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline