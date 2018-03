TNB CEO’s contract extended for further two years

Azman has been TNB president and CEO since July 1, 2012. — Picture by Saw Siow FengNEW YORK, March 9 ― Tenaga Nasional Bhd (TNB) has extended Datuk Seri Ir Azman Mohd's service contract as President/Chief Executive Officer (CEO) for another two years.

The contract would be effective from July 1, 2018 until June 30, 2020, TNB said in a filing with Bursa Malaysia today.

Azman has been the power utility's President and CEO since July 1, 2012.

In March 2015, he received a three-year extension as President and CEO until June 30, 2018. ― Bernama