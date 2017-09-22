Kuala Lumpur 30°C, Mostly Cloudy

Time Inc says in talks to sell several assets

Friday September 22, 2017
07:30 PM GMT+8

Tools

The company's magazine circulation revenue fell 12 per cent in the second quarter ended June 30 and its advertising revenue dipped about 12 per cent. — Reuters picThe company's magazine circulation revenue fell 12 per cent in the second quarter ended June 30 and its advertising revenue dipped about 12 per cent. — Reuters picNEW YORK, Sept 22 — Magazine publisher Time Inc said it was looking to sell several assets, including Time Inc UK, Time Customer Service and a majority stake in the Essence magazine.

The sale processes were at various stages and the company has not entered into any definitive agreement, Time said in a regulatory filing today.

The New York-based publisher of Sports Illustrated, People and namesake Time also said it experienced softness in both print and advertising revenue during the current quarter relative to the forecast provided during the second-quarter earnings call.

The company's magazine circulation revenue fell 12 per cent in the second quarter ended June 30 and its advertising revenue dipped about 12 per cent, as readers and advertisers shift to digital platforms. — Reuters

