Tiffany names Roger Farah as chairman in latest management shakeup

Friday September 22, 2017
10:31 AM GMT+8

The logo of US jeweller Tiffany & Co is seen at a store at the Bahnhofstrasse shopping street in Zurich October 26, 2016. — Reuters picThe logo of US jeweller Tiffany & Co is seen at a store at the Bahnhofstrasse shopping street in Zurich October 26, 2016. — Reuters picNEW YORK, Sept 22 — Luxury jeweller Tiffany & Co yesterday named Roger Farah as chairman, the latest management shakeup where outsiders have been brought in to give the iconic company a new look.

Farah, 64, was one of the three directors that Tiffany had agreed to add to its board, bowing to pressure from activist investor Jana Partners in February.

Jana is Tiffany's third-largest shareholder with a 4.47 per cent stake, according to Thomson Reuters data.

In July, Tiffany named former Bulgari SpA executive Alessandro Bogliolo to its top job.

Tiffany's move to target younger customers has been paying off. The company, known for its solitaire engagement rings, posted better-than-expected sales and profit in the latest reported quarter helped by demand for bracelets, necklaces and branded jewelry.

Farah replaces Michael Kowalski who will remain with the company as a director.

Farah has previously worked at Ralph Lauren Corp and was the co-chief executive of luxury brand Tory Burch. — Reuters

