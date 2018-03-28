Thomson Reuters reports UK gender pay gap of 16.95pc

Workers walk in the rain at the Canary Wharf business district in London, Britain November 11, 2013. — Reuters pic LONDON, March 28 — Thomson Reuters, one of the world’s biggest news and information companies, yesterday reported a mean gender pay gap for its British entities of 16.95 per cent and a mean bonus gap of 50.52 per cent.

UK employers with more than 250 staff have to report their gender pay gap by April 4 to the Government Equalities Office, almost 50 years on from the passage of Britain’s equal pay act.

“At Thomson Reuters, we believe the strongest workforce is the most diverse workforce; the most competitive in the global economy,” said Mark Sandham, senior vice president and chief operating officer for human resources at Thomson Reuters.

“We will continue to champion gender equality and look forward to continuing to measure progress,” he said in a report.

The difference in earnings between men and women has provoked significant anger among many women in recent years and sparked a public debate in Britain over why pay is still so different for men and women.

The gender pay gap measures the difference between the average salary of men and women, calculated on an hourly basis.

Compared to other media companies, the Thomson Reuters mean pay gap was higher than at the British Broadcasting Corporation where it was 10.7 per cent but lower than at the Financial Times Ltd where it was 24.4 per cent or at Channel Four where the mean pay gap was 28.6 per cent.

Thomson Reuters said men occupied 71 per cent of its senior leadership roles, one of the reasons the bonus pay gap was higher than some other media companies.

At the BBC, the mean bonus gap was 20.3 per cent or the Financial Times where the mean bonus gap was 37.9 per cent.

Spokeswomen for the BBC and FT could not be reached for immediate comment.

“The bonus gap is also impacted by the senior leadership profile as these roles attract long term financial incentives which are included in the bonus gap calculations,” Thomson Reuters said.

Among financial companies, Goldman Sachs reported a mean gender pay gap in Britain for its international business of 55.5 per cent and a mean bonus gap for the unit of 72.2 per cent.

The Thomson Reuters data, submitted to the British government and published on its website as well as on the Thomson Reuters website https://www.thomsonreuters.com/content/dam/ewp-m/documents/thomsonreuters/en/pdf/corporate-responsibility/uk-gender-pay-gap-report-2017.pdf, was combined for all of its British legal entities.

At Thomson Reuters Professional UK Limited, the mean pay gap was 2.43 per cent while at Reuters Limited the mean pay gap was 20.23 per cent. The respective mean bonus gaps were 51 per cent and 40.96 per cent.

Thomson Reuters, controlled by Canada’s Thomson family, is the parent of Reuters News.

A Thomson Reuters spokesman declined further immediate comment. — Reuters