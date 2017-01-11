Thailand’s economy expected to expand 3.2pc in 2016, says deputy PM

A woman walks inside a department store in central Bangkok December 28, 2016. — Reuters picBANGKOK, Jan 11 — Thailand's 2016 GDP growth is expected to be 3.2 per cent, Deputy Prime Minister Somkid Jatusripitak said today, adding that South-east Asia's second-biggest economy was still on shaky ground but should see an improvement this year.

“There are no investors, investors do not dare invest, exports are not good. Autos are the only good thing...for the whole year 2016 growth should be around 3.2 per cent,” Somkid told reporters at a seminar in Bangkok.

Thailand's export-reliant economy has struggled since a May 2014 coup by the army and exports and domestic demand remain subdued.

Last year, the military government introduced various measures to boost both private and public spending.

The finance ministry has forecast economic growth of 3.4 per cent this year.

Somkid told reporters today that Thailand's GDP should grow between three and four per cent in 2017 as exports, commodity prices and tourism improve.

Thailand received a record 32.6 million foreign visitors in 2016, according to the tourism ministry.

The World Bank yesterday said global growth would accelerate slightly as recovering oil and commodity prices ease pressures on emerging-market commodity exporters.

It said that China's growth would continue to slow but growth would edge higher in some South-east Asian economies, including Thailand and Indonesia.

Thailand's King Bhumibol Adulyadej, who reigned for seven decades and was seen as a stabilising figure in the country, died on Oct 13.

King Maha Vajiralongkorn, his only son and heir, ascended the throne on Dec 1, putting to rest concerns from some quarters that the royal succession would not go smoothly.

The junta has overseen a period of relative political stability in Thailand following more than a decade of unrest including on-off street protests and two coups, partly by muzzling dissent including its political opponents.

“I believe in 2017 there should be confidence in Thailand's economy, the political situation is better, the royal transition was smooth...exports to the United States should be better,” Somkid said.

“We don't think Europe will be good but it should have a minimal impact on us,” he added, without giving further details.

The junta has promised to hold a general election later this year as part of its roadmap to return Thailand to democratic rule. — Reuters