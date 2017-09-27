Thailand holds key rate in rebuff to government call for easing

The headquarters of the Bank of Thailand in central Bangkok February 29, 2016. — Reuters picBANGKOK, Sept 27 — Thailand’s central bank held its benchmark interest rate near a record low, spurning the government’s call for policy easing to help bolster the economy.

The one-day bond repurchase rate was left at 1.5 per cent, with monetary policy committee members voting unanimously in favour, the Bank of Thailand said in Bangkok today. Twenty of 21 economists surveyed by Bloomberg predicted the decision, with one forecasting a cut.

Thailand’s Finance Ministry has been stepping up pressure on the central bank to cut interest rates as the currency surges and as inflation remains subdued. The International Monetary Fund supports the argument for easing, saying it will help steer low inflation back to the target range.

Thailand’s economic growth is lagging peers in South-east Asia and the export-reliant nation is at risk from the baht which has gained more than 7 per cent against the US dollar this year — the strongest performance in Asia.

The Bank of Thailand is holding its ground and has argued that a rate cut may increase financial stability risks. The central bank has instead intervened in the currency market and curbed the supply of short-term bonds to restrain the baht.

Inflation was 0.3 per cent in August, below the central bank’s target band of 1 per cent to 4 per cent. While household debt has fallen this year, it is still close to 80 per cent of gross domestic product. — Bloomberg