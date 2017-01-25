Thailand hits 22-month high, leads South-east Asia stocks up

Thai investors sit in a stock broker's office in central Bangkok, August 24, 2015. — Reuters picBANGKOK, Jan 25 — South-east Asian stock markets edged up today, tracking broader Asian peers, as investors viewed the consequences of President Trump's trade decisions in a favourable light.

A more protectionist United States under Donald Trump could push Asian countries towards their own regional trade alliances, Thailand's Central Bank Governor Veerathai Santiprabhob said yesterday after Trump withdrew the US from the Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP) trade deal.

“US pulling out of the TPP in fact can be a net positive for Asia considering China or any other Asian country can fill the vacuum and we can renegotiate our own trade partnership,” Felix said.

In Asia, MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 0.1 per cent to its highest levels since late October.

Thai shares edged up 0.2 per cent to hit its highest in 22 months, led by financials and material stocks, after Thailand's customs-cleared exports rose in December for the first time in four years.

The central bank governor said growth could pick up this year due to government spending and last year's figures were weaker due to drought in agricultural regions and the death of King Bhumibol Adulyadej.

Malaysia crawled up 0.2 per cent to hit its highest in four months, after a 9.3 per cent surge in its palm oil exports in January.

World's largest palm oil planter by land size Sime Darby, up 0.6 per cent, was among top gainers along with telecommunication giant Axiata Group, that surged as much as 2.5 per cent to touch its highest in two months.

Philippines remained steady ahead of economic data to be announced tomorrow and corporate earnings starting later this month.

“Consensus estimates put fourth quarter GDP at seven per cent. We're going to be outpacing our regional peers,” said Felix.

Real estate and industrial sectors dominated gains with real estate conglomerate Ayala Land rising 0.8 per cent. — Reuters