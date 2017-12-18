ThaiBev set for US$4.8b stake in Vietnam’s biggest brewer

Bottles of beer move along a production line at a factory of Saigon Beer Corporation (Sabeco) in Hanoi May 26, 2015. — Reuters picBANGKOK, Dec 18 — Thai Beverage Pcl is poised to take a majority stake in Saigon Beer Alcohol Beverage Corp valued at US$4.8 billion (RM 19.6 billion), after an auction for Vietnam’s larger brewer attracted no other major bidders.

Vietnam Beverage, ThaiBev’s domestic unit, registered to bid for 343.662 million or a 53.59 per cent stake in Sabeco, as Vietnam’s largest brewer is known, Vietnam’s Ministry of Industry and Trade said Sunday. An undisclosed individual domestic investor registered to bid for 20,000 shares. In all, the ministry garnered bids for about 343.682 million shares in Sabeco.

Investors bidding on less than 25 per cent of the company’s shares had until yesterday to register for an auction of shares in Sabeco that will be held on today. Billionaire Charoen Sirivadhanabhakdi controlled Thai Beverage Pcl’s unit was the only company that registered by Dec 11, the last date for investors seeking more than a 25 per cent stake.

While half-a-dozen global companies including Anheuser-Busch InBev NV and Asahi Group Holdings Ltd had shown an interest earlier, they may have been put off by Sabeco’s valuation, as the stock has surged 56 per cent this year.

The lacklustre interest could weigh on the government’s programme to attract investors to stakes in other state-owned companies as Vietnam pushes ahead with economic reforms to boost growth, said Le Net, head of LNT & Partners Law Firm in Ho Chi Minh City.

“It’s not just that the price is very high, but also the short timing of the process made it impossible for investors to do due diligence to justify the deal with their boards,” he said.

ThaiBev said Wednesday that it has confidence in the “growth potential of the Vietnam market and has genuine interest in exploring investment opportunities in the country.” An expanding middle class and youthful population helped drive a 300 per cent surge in beer demand since 2002, according to Euromonitor International, which estimates the market was worth 147.2 trillion dong (RM28.32 billion) in 2016.

“ThaiBev strongly believes in the long-term growth prospects of the Vietnamese beer market,” said Tyler Cheung, director of institutional clients at ACB Securities JSC. “The opportunity to become a meaningful player in a market expected to reach just under 5 billion litres of consumption by 2020 was just too attractive to pass up, even when considering the relatively high price of the offering.”

ThaiBev’s unit is registered as a local company, making it eligible to take a controlling stake as foreign ownership limits do not apply to it, the ministry said. The 54 per cent stake in Sabeco would be worth about US$4.8 billion based on the government’s initial price guidance of 320,000 dong a share. — Bloomberg