Thai Q4 exports seen up no more than 5pc y/y

The baht has appreciated 7.9 per cent against the dollar so far this year, becoming Asia’s best performing currency. — Reuters file picBANGKOK, Sept 4 — Thailand’s annual exports are expected to grow no more than 5 per cent in the fourth quarter as a strong baht has affected trade competitiveness, a group of shipping firms said today, as the currency hovered at 28-month highs against the dollar.

The group predicts exports will rise 5 per cent for the whole of 2017, Visit Limluecha, vice-chairman of the Thai National Shippers’ Council, told a news conference.

In January-July, exports, a key driver of Thailand’s growth, increased 8.2 per cent from a year earlier.

Exports have just recovered in 2017 after years of weakness.

The baht has appreciated 7.9 per cent against the dollar so far this year, becoming Asia’s best performing currency. — Reuters