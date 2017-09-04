Kuala Lumpur 31°C, Mostly Cloudy

Money

Thai Q4 exports seen up no more than 5pc y/y

Monday September 4, 2017
01:47 PM GMT+8

ICYMI

The Edit: Get your drink from Tipsy, your ‘friendly’ robo-barmanThe Edit: Get your drink from Tipsy, your ‘friendly’ robo-barman

The Edit: Here’s how you can reduce your daily wasteThe Edit: Here’s how you can reduce your daily waste

The Edit: Listen to Taylor Swift’s new song ‘Ready For It’The Edit: Listen to Taylor Swift’s new song ‘Ready For It’

Stephens joins fellow American Venus in US Open quartersStephens joins fellow American Venus in US Open quarters

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

The baht has appreciated 7.9 per cent against the dollar so far this year, becoming Asia’s best performing currency. — Reuters file picThe baht has appreciated 7.9 per cent against the dollar so far this year, becoming Asia’s best performing currency. — Reuters file picBANGKOK, Sept 4 — Thailand’s annual exports are expected to grow no more than 5 per cent in the fourth quarter as a strong baht has affected trade competitiveness, a group of shipping firms said today, as the currency hovered at 28-month highs against the dollar.

The group predicts exports will rise 5 per cent for the whole of 2017, Visit Limluecha, vice-chairman of the Thai National Shippers’ Council, told a news conference.

In January-July, exports, a key driver of Thailand’s growth, increased 8.2 per cent from a year earlier.

Exports have just recovered in 2017 after years of weakness.

The baht has appreciated 7.9 per cent against the dollar so far this year, becoming Asia’s best performing currency. — Reuters

Trending Videos

Most Viewed

Trending Videos

Related Articles

Advertisement

Most Watched

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline