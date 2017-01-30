Last updated Monday, January 30, 2017 3:58 pm GMT+8

Thai finance ministry raises 2017 GDP growth outlook to 3.6pc

Monday January 30, 2017
Economic growth in 2016 is now estimated at 3.2 per cent, compared with 3.3 per cent predicted three months ago. — Reuters picEconomic growth in 2016 is now estimated at 3.2 per cent, compared with 3.3 per cent predicted three months ago. — Reuters picBANGKOK, Jan 30 — Thailand's economy is expected to grow 3.6 per cent this year, up from the 3.4 per cent previously projected, thanks to higher public spending and improved exports, the finance ministry said today.

South-east Asia's second-largest economy has struggled to grow and lagged regional peers since a 2014 army coup ended months of political unrest. Exports and domestic demand have been weak, putting pressure on the junta to lift domestic activity.

On Friday, the government approved an additional 190 billion baht (RM23.8 billion) in spending this fiscal year, which ends in September. It will mainly be spent in rural areas.

Economic growth in 2016 is now estimated at 3.2 per cent, compared with 3.3 per cent predicted three months ago, Krisada Chinavicharana, a ministry official, told reporters.

He said the ministry now expects exports to increase 2.5 per cent this year, rather than the 1.8 percent predicted three months ago.

Exports, a key driver of the economy, rose 0.45 per cent in 2016, their first increase in four years.

The ministry is more optimistic than the central bank, which forecasts 2017 GDP growth of 3.2 per cent and flat exports.

Official 2016 gross domestic product (GDP) data is due Feb. 20. In 2015, the economy expanded 2.8 per cent.

The ministry forecasts the central bank's policy rate to remain unchanged at 1.50 per cent throughout this year. — Reuters

