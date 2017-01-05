Thai deputy PM expects GDP growth of up to 4pc in 2017

File photo of a bank cashier counting Thai baht notes in a bank in Bangkok. – AFP picBANGKOK, Jan 5 ― Thailand's gross domestic product is expected to grow up to 4 per cent this year if political calm continues and large infrastructure projects are launched as planned, Deputy Prime Minister Somkid Jatusripitak said today.

Thailand's central bank last month predicted GDP growth of 3.2 per cent growth for 2017.

“If the political situation (remains calm) and various projects are launched we believe the economy can grow at up to 4 per cent,” Somkid told reporters.

Last month Thailand's Cabinet approved a US$25 billion (RM111.68 billion) infrastructure investment plan for 2017. ― Reuters