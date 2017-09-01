Texas billionaire Dell to raise funds for Harvey recovery

Both Dell and his wife Susan are Houston natives. — AFP picWASHINGTON, Sept 1 — US billionaire Michael Dell and his wife Susan announced today an initiative to raise US$100 million (RM427.2 million) in private funds for Hurricane Harvey recovery.

The Dells, both Houston natives, told ABC’s Good Morning America program that they were donating US$18 million to kick off the fund, and for every US$2 raised by others over the US Labour Day holiday weekend, they will match the donation with a dollar of their own.

“Susan and I were both born and raised” in Houston, said the CEO of Dell Technologies.

He expressed dismay at seeing the neighbourhood where he grew up “underwater on television and — literally, I saw a street I rode my bike on every day riding to school.”

His wife Susan said that growing up, their families vacationed in the hurricane-ravaged coastal cities of Corpus Christi and Rockport.

“We want to basically bring the power of private contributions to the recovery efforts,” she said.

Her husband has a net worth of US$22.9 billion, making him the 37th wealthiest person in the world, according to Forbes magazine. — AFP