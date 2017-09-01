Kuala Lumpur 25°C, Mostly Cloudy

Money

Texas billionaire Dell to raise funds for Harvey recovery

Friday September 1, 2017
09:44 PM GMT+8

ICYMI

Ministry denies JB hospital refused to treat Singaporean without depositMinistry denies JB hospital refused to treat Singaporean without deposit

US billionaire Dell to raise US$100m for Harvey recoveryUS billionaire Dell to raise US$100m for Harvey recovery

The Edit: Redford and Fonda keep sexual spark alive, 50 years onThe Edit: Redford and Fonda keep sexual spark alive, 50 years on

UN says 27,000 Rohingya have fled Myanmar as bodies wash upUN says 27,000 Rohingya have fled Myanmar as bodies wash up

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

Both Dell and his wife Susan are Houston natives. — AFP picBoth Dell and his wife Susan are Houston natives. — AFP picWASHINGTON, Sept 1 — US billionaire Michael Dell and his wife Susan announced today an initiative to raise US$100 million (RM427.2 million) in private funds for Hurricane Harvey recovery.

The Dells, both Houston natives, told ABC’s Good Morning America program that they were donating US$18 million to kick off the fund, and for every US$2 raised by others over the US Labour Day holiday weekend, they will match the donation with a dollar of their own.

“Susan and I were both born and raised” in Houston, said the CEO of Dell Technologies.

He expressed dismay at seeing the neighbourhood where he grew up “underwater on television and — literally, I saw a street I rode my bike on every day riding to school.”

His wife Susan said that growing up, their families vacationed in the hurricane-ravaged coastal cities of Corpus Christi and Rockport.

“We want to basically bring the power of private contributions to the recovery efforts,” she said.

Her husband has a net worth of US$22.9 billion, making him the 37th wealthiest person in the world, according to Forbes magazine. — AFP

Trending Videos

Most Viewed

Trending Videos

Related Articles

Advertisement

Most Watched

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline