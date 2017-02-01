Last updated Thursday, February 02, 2017 12:03 am GMT+8

Tesla drops ‘Motors’ from name as CEO Musk looks beyond cars

Wednesday February 1, 2017
11:31 PM GMT+8

The logo for Tesla Motors is shown at the company headquarters in San Carlos, California June 30, 2008. Tesla today dropped 'Motors' from its name. — Reuters picThe logo for Tesla Motors is shown at the company headquarters in San Carlos, California June 30, 2008. Tesla today dropped 'Motors' from its name. — Reuters picSAN FRANCISCO, Feb 1 — Tesla Motors Inc changed its name to “Tesla Inc” as Chief Executive Elon Musk looks to transform the Silicon Valley firm from an electric car maker to a diversified energy products company.

In October, Musk unveiled solar-powered roof tiles that eliminate the need for traditional panels and a longer-lasting home battery illustrating the benefits of combining his electric car and battery maker with solar installer SolarCity Corp.

Tesla won approval in November from its shareholders to acquire SolarCity, for a stock swap deal worth about US$2 billion (RM8.8 billion), in which Musk was the largest shareholder.

The new name is effective February 1, Tesla said in a filing today. — Reuters

