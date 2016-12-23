Tepid ahead of Christmas weekend, Philippines hits over 10-month low

A worker inspects one thousand pesos bills inside a money changer in Manila, March 23, 2016. — Reuters picMANILA, Dec 23 — Most Southeast Asian stock markets fell in thin trade today as Wall Street took a breather from its relentless rise since the US presidential election on the back of declines in retail stocks.

US equities posted their first back-to-back daily declines of the month in light trading as investors took time out ahead of the Christmas weekend.

Retail stocks on Wall Street fell after CNN reported President-elect Donald Trump’s transition team is considering a tariff of as much as 10 per cent on imports. The S&P 500 consumer discretionary index lost 1.01 per cent, its biggest single-day decline since October.

Declines in Wall Street are probably affecting the markets, said Mikey Macainag, an analyst with Manila-based Sunsecurities Inc.

“Dow Jones right now is nearing the 20,000 resistance. I think it is going to take a while before they break 20,000. That is why it is correcting.”

Oil prices slipped on Friday, wiping out some of the gains in the previous session, as traders took profits. A stronger dollar also weighed on sentiment.

Philippine shares fell as much as 0.9 per cent to a more than 10-month low, dragged down by industrials and financials, and were headed for their biggest weekly loss since

January. Conglomerate LT Group was among the biggest per centage losers, falling 3 per cent.

Volumes were around 20 per cent of the 30-day average ahead of the Christmas weekend.

Vietnam shares edged down with consumer stocks accounting for nearly half of the fall.

Robusta coffee futures fell again yesterday, although supply remained tight as rains in Vietnam, the top robusta producer, disrupted harvesting and affected bean quality.

Singapore stocks were on track for a fifth straight session of declines, pulled down by financials, and were headed for their biggest weekly fall since July.

The city-state’s big three banks, DBS Holdings United Overseas Bank Ltd and Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp, posted mild losses.

Bucking the trend, Jakarta was up after eight straight sessions of losses, boosted by financial stocks. PT Bank OCBC NISP jumped 25 per cent to hit a record high.

The index was headed for its biggest weekly loss since October 2015. — Reuters