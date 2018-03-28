Tencent president sells US$55m worth of company shares

HONG KONG, March 28 — The president of Tencent Holdings, Asia's most valuable listed company, has sold 1 million of his shares in the company at a premium of 5.4 per cent to today's closing market price, according to a regulatory filing.

Martin Lau sold the shares in Tencent, whose stock more than doubled in value in 2017, at an average price of HK$434.36 (RM214.60) apiece, reducing his stake to 0.48 per cent from 0.49 per cent, the stock exchange statement said.

The sale comes after Tencent’s largest shareholder, Naspers Inc, last week sold a 2 per cent stake for $9.8 billion, the first time in 17 years it had reduced its stake.

Tencent lost more than US$51 billion (RM197.7 billion) in market value in two days last week on news of Naspers’ share sale and also management’s warning of margin pressure. The plunge came despite the company reporting better-than-expected profits.

Its shares closed 4.63 per cent lower at HK$412.2 today, lagging a 2.5 per cent drop in the benchmark Hang Seng Index.

The fall sent Tencent out of the club of companies valued at more than US$500 billion, though with a market capitalisation of $499 billion, it is still the most valuable listed company in Asia and the fifth globally . — Reuters