Tencent drops a further US$22b after Naspers trims stake

A sign of Tencent is seen during the third annual World Internet Conference in Wuzhen town of Jiaxing, Zhejiang province, China November 16, 2016. — Reuters picHONG KONG, March 23 — Tencent Holdings Ltd has lost US$48 billion (RM188 billion) of market value over two days, pummeled by a warning on margin pressure as well as a surprise sale of stock by its biggest shareholder.

Asia’s largest company slumped 4.4 per cent in Hong Kong Friday, slicing US$22 billion from its market value. The drop came after Naspers Ltd revealed it raised HK$76.9 billion (US$9.8 billion, RM38.4 billion) selling a 2 per cent stake at a 7.8 per cent discount to yesterday’s close. The South African media company is cashing in a sliver of one of the greatest venture-capital investments ever — a deal so large it ranks among the largest Hong Kong share sales of all time.

That deal emerged less than a day after Tencent signalled its willingness to sacrifice short-term margins by spending on content and technology to galvanise future growth. Investors also sold off Chinese stocks as a trade dispute with the US escalated.

“This is more to improve Naspers’s own free cash flow and allow them higher flexibility in pursuing investment opportunities,” Jefferies analysts led by Karen Chan wrote today. “This has no negative implication for Tencent’s growth potential.”

Naspers will use the money from the sale of Tencent shares to invest in its classifieds, online food delivery and fintech businesses and make other investments. A representative for Naspers couldn’t be reached for further comment.

Despite the sell-off, Tencent remains China’s largest company and one of the world’s most valuable. Trading volume surged to about US$16 billion today as bearish bets on the company soared. — Bloomberg