Tenaga Nasional signs PPA with KBJ Hecmy

KUALA LUMPUR, March 28 — Tenaga Nasional Bhd (TNB) has signed a large-scale solar (LSS) photovoltaic power purchase agreement (PPA) with special-purpose company, KBJ Hecmy Sdn Bhd.

In a filing with Bursa Malaysia today, the utility firm said, under the agreement, KBJ Hecmy would design, construct, own, operate and maintain a solar photovoltaic energy generating facility of 30 megawatts to be located in Bukit Keteri, Perlis.

It said the PPA, with an expected commercial operation date of Dec 1, 2020, governed the obligations of the parties to sell and purchase the energy generated by the facility for a period of 21 years from the commercial operation date.

“The signing of the PPA will not have any effect on the issued share capital and the substantial shareholders’ shareholdings of TNB and will have a neutral impact on the earnings of TNB over the term of the PPA,” TNB said.

The PPA it inked today with KBJ Hecmy followed yesterday’s signing of LSS PPAs with six other special-purpose companies. — Bernama