Ten million PUC Bhd shares traded in off-market deal

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 26 — Electronic services provider PUC Bhd saw 10 million shares traded in an off-market deal today.

Stock market data showed the block of shares were traded at 30 sen each, 1.5 sen below the closing price of 31.5 sen at midday and 32.5 sen at 4.30pm.

PUC, which is involved in media and advertising, e-payment services and renewable energy, saw its stock rise by 50 per cent in the past month and is currently trading at 315 times trailing 12-month earnings per share.

Year-to-date, it has gained a whopping 384.62 per cent.

In a filing with Bursa Malaysia, PUC has offered to repay 3-year, 4 per cent, irredeemable convertible unsecured loan stocks (ICULS) holders the remaining unutilised proceeds as at December 21, 2017 amounting to 5 sen per ICULs in cash following the variation of utilisation of proceeds raised from the rights issue of ICULS with Warrants-B.

PUC said as at December 21, 2017, the remaining proceeds stood at RM36.45 million and there were 612.99 million ICULS outstanding.

Based on the above, the repayment amount is 5.00 sen per ICULS.

For its third quarter ended September 30, 2017, PUC reported an 86.2 per cent decline in its net profit of RM125,000 compared with RM906,000 a year ago, as staff and administrative expenses increased due to PUC’s focus on developing its e-commerce and financial technology-related businesses.

This contrasted with a 200 per cent increase in quarterly revenue to RM13.75 million from RM4.6 million in the previous year’s corresponding quarter, on the back of higher contributions from its advertising and media segment, renewable energy segment, and a subsidiary, Enovax Pte Ltd.

It currently trades at 1.66 times its book value.