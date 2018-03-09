Tekun sets up RM100m fund to help women entrepreneurs

Tajuddin said the fund was launched earlier this year. ― Picture by Saw Siow FengJOHOR BAHRU, March 9 ― The Ministry of Agriculture and Agro-based Industry, through the National Entrepreneurial Group Economic Fund (Tekun), has set up a RM100 million fund to help women engaged in agro food and agriculture sectors.

Its Deputy Minister, Datuk Seri Tajuddin Abdul Rahman, said the assistance, through the RakanNita Scheme, would provide incentives as well as to help women improve their living standards and to strengthen the family economy.

“The applications are still open and to-date there are been less than 50 per cent. This is because there are still many women who do not know about this fund,” he told reporters after opening the Johor state-level Agronita Seminar in 2018 in Kampung Padang Ujung, Pendas , Gelang Patah, near here today.

Tajuddin said the fund was just launched earlier this year and Tekun not only provided funding but also skills, courses in training centres and equipment assistance to open business.

A total of 500 Johor state women entrepreneurs who joined the seminar were involved in agriculture and agro-based industries, he said..

“This seminar is in line with the government’s intention this year to empower women to meet the challenges of the industrial revolution in all areas especially entrepreneurs because we do not want them to be left behind.

“We want to empower them economically and make them independent,” he said.

At the event, he also announced an allocation of RM200,000 to develop the fishing market in Kampung Padang Ujung.

“The fishing market is expected to be completed in the second quarter of this year to boost the people’s economy here,” he said. ― Bernama