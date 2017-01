Tech, telecom boost Wall St as new year begins

Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) shortly after the opening bell in New York, U.S., January 3, 2017. NEW YORK, Jan 4 — Wall Street rose yesterday as a post-election rally extended into the new year, helped by gains in Verizon Communications and technology companies including Alphabet and Facebook.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 115.63 points, or 0.59 per cent, to 19,878.23, the S&P 500 gained 18.8 points, or 0.84 per cent, to 2,257.63 and the Nasdaq Composite added 45.97 points, or 0.85 per cent, to 5,429.08. — Reuters