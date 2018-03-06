Target profit misses estimates in holiday quarter, sales jump

File picture shows shoppers exiting a Target store during Black Friday shopping in the Brooklyn borough of New York City, US, November 24, 2017. — Reuters picNEW YORK, March 6 — Target Corp’s reported profit in the holiday quarter that fell short of analyst estimates even as sales beat forecasts, sending its shares down 2 per cent in premarket trading today.

Target has missed Wall Street’s fourth-quarter profit expectations for the past two years.

Excluding items, Minneapolis-based Target earned a profit of US$1.37 per share in the quarter ended Feb.3, just short of the average estimate of US$1.38.

Shares of the company were down 2 per cent at US$73.65 in premarket trading.

Same-store sales topped estimates in the quarter, rising 3.6 per cent. Analysts expected a 3.1 per cent increase, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Online sales surged 29 per cent and contributed 1.8 percentage points to overall comparable sales.

The holiday season tends to represent 20 per cent to 40 per cent of annual sales for many retailers.

The big-box chain forecast adjusted earnings of US$1.25 to US$1.45 per share for the first quarter, with the average analyst estimate at US$1.40 per share. — Reuters