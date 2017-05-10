TalkTalk cuts dividend to fund chase for customer growth

People walk past a company logo outside a TalkTalk building in London, October 23, 2015. — Reuters pic

LONDON, May 10 — British broadband company TalkTalk cut its dividend today to give founder and newly installed executive chairman Charles Dunstone the firepower to start growing the business again, sending its shares tumbling.

TalkTalk, which is focused on the lower priced end of the market, also missed its forecast for full-year core earnings which it attributed to the cost of acquiring new customers.

“My focus for the company is growth, cash generation and profit – in that order,” Dunstone said today.

Its shares were down 12 per cent in early trading.

The company, which competes with BT, Virgin Media and Sky, reported full-year earnings of £304 million (RM1.7 billion), up 17 per cent but short of its own 320-360 million guidance.

The group cut its final dividend to 5.0 pence from 10.58 pence a year ago.

“We decided to cut the dividend because we want to invest in growth and we want to run the business in a very financially disciplined way and get our dividend cover up,” Dunstone said in an interview.

“That’s a prudent and sensible thing to do.”

Dunstone said earnings had fallen short of guidance in part as a result of a harder push on acquiring new customers in recent months.

The company reported a 22,000 rise in its customer base in the fourth quarter, and churn, or the per centage of customers leaving, fell to 1.4 per cent from 1.64 per cent in the previous quarter.

“I think it’s the first time in three years that we have actually grown our own residential customer base,” he said.

“That’s just going to set a trend for what you are going to see from us going forward, which is a much more aggressive approach to growing TalkTalk.” — Reuters