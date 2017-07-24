Taking a weak lead from Wall Street, Tokyo stocks open lower

A man walk past an electronic board showing stock prices outside a brokerage in Tokyo March 3, 2014. — Reuters picTOKYO, July 24 — Tokyo stocks opened lower this morning, taking a weak lead from modest declines on Wall Street, while yen strength hurt sentiment.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index fell 0.67 per cent, or 135.36 points, to 19,964.39 in early trading, while the Topix index of all first-section issues was down 0.69 per cent, or 11.30 points, at 1,618.69.

“The yen’s strength directly hit the market today,” said Hikaru Sato, senior technical analyst at the investment strategy section at Daiwa Securities.

“The yen has recently been up and down in a certain cycle, and now it’s in upturn rhythm,” Sato told AFP.

The dollar was at ¥110.87 (RM4.27) in early Tokyo trading, against ¥111.13 in New York on Friday afternoon, and ¥111.84 in Tokyo on Friday.

A stronger yen makes Japanese products more expensive overseas, dents profits earned abroad in yen terms and so tends to weigh on exporters.

On Friday, Wall Street stocks fell slightly on mixed earnings and lower oil prices, ending Nasdaq’s streak of 10 straight gains that included three straight closing records.

Petroleum-linked shares including Dow member Chevron and Halliburton fell as oil prices dropped on worries about excess supply.

In Tokyo, investors took a wait-and-see approach as Japan’s earnings season begins this week, Daiwa’s Sato said.

Many exporters lost ground.

Toyota dropped 1.09 per cent to ¥6,059 in early trade as Nissan fell 0.88 per cent to ¥1,126 with Honda down 1.10 per cent at ¥3,042.

Sony slipped 1.80 per cent to ¥4,457 as Panasonic fell 0.90 per cent to ¥1,484.

Uniqlo clothing chain operator Fast Retailing, a market heavyweight, fell 0.87 per cent to ¥32,960. — AFP