Last updated Saturday, February 11, 2017 9:04 pm GMT+8

Kuala Lumpur 28°C, Mostly Cloudy

Money

Taiwan’s TSMC says operations mostly fine after minor quake, Q1 shipments on schedule

Saturday February 11, 2017
06:53 PM GMT+8

ICYMI

Arts group keen to brand Penang as main creative hub in SE AsiaArts group keen to brand Penang as main creative hub in SE Asia

The Edit: Villagers ‘beat the Buddha’ in China for a good harvestThe Edit: Villagers ‘beat the Buddha’ in China for a good harvest

ProjekMMO: Kenapa De Fam suram lepas menang anugerah?ProjekMMO: Kenapa De Fam suram lepas menang anugerah?

Conte warns Chelsea not to rest on their laurelsConte warns Chelsea not to rest on their laurels

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

A security personnel stands near the logo of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. Ltd (TSMC) during an investor conference in Taipei, July 16, 2014. — Reuters picA security personnel stands near the logo of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. Ltd (TSMC) during an investor conference in Taipei, July 16, 2014. — Reuters picTAIPEI, Feb 11 — Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, the world’s largest contract chipmaker, said its operations were little affected following a minor earthquake Saturday in southern Taiwan.

A 5.6-magnitude quake shook Tainan early today, according to the island’s Central Weather Bureau. The city was at the centre of a bigger 6.4-magnitude quake a year ago that injured hundreds and killed 117 people, mostly in one toppled apartment complex.

TSMC’s operations were “minimally” affected by today’s quake and first quarter shipments will remain on schedule, TSMC acting spokeswoman Elizabeth Sun said.

Only a few injuries were reported and no major damages resulted from the quake, Taiwan’s state-run Central News Agency reported. — Reuters

MORE ON MMOTV

Most Viewed

Most Watched

Related Articles

Advertisement

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline