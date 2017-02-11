Taiwan’s TSMC says operations mostly fine after minor quake, Q1 shipments on schedule

A security personnel stands near the logo of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. Ltd (TSMC) during an investor conference in Taipei, July 16, 2014. — Reuters picTAIPEI, Feb 11 — Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, the world’s largest contract chipmaker, said its operations were little affected following a minor earthquake Saturday in southern Taiwan.

A 5.6-magnitude quake shook Tainan early today, according to the island’s Central Weather Bureau. The city was at the centre of a bigger 6.4-magnitude quake a year ago that injured hundreds and killed 117 people, mostly in one toppled apartment complex.

TSMC’s operations were “minimally” affected by today’s quake and first quarter shipments will remain on schedule, TSMC acting spokeswoman Elizabeth Sun said.

Only a few injuries were reported and no major damages resulted from the quake, Taiwan’s state-run Central News Agency reported. — Reuters