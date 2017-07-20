Syarikat Takaful Malaysia posts higher Q2 pre-tax profit

KUALA LUMPUR, July 20 — Syarikat Takaful Malaysia Bhd posted a marginally higher pre-tax profit of RM59 million in the second quarter ended June 30, 2017 (2Q17) from RM58 million in the same quarter a year ago.

Revenue increased to RM485.3 million from RM462 million previously.

In a filing to Bursa Malaysia, the company said the increase was mainly attributable to higher sales generated by both Family Takaful and General Takaful business.

Takaful Malaysia said for 2017, the company would continue to emphasise on core areas such as customer reach, operational agility, cost competitiveness and stakeholder confidence to increase its overall market shares.

The company will amplify its presence as the preferred choice for insurance through various advertising and marketing activities and promote its unique proposition of rewarding a 15 per cent cash back to its General Takaful customers for no claims during coverage period.

It also undertakes an enhanced approach to its distribution channel by accelerating digital initiatives to optimise its operations and marketing activities. — Bernama